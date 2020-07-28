Newsmaker: Volunteer State Community College reopens

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Universities across the state continue to evolve their reopening plans.

Volunteer State Community College opened its campuses a week ago, and the upcoming school year will operate under a variety of different formats.

Doctor Jerry Faulkner, President of Vol State, spoke to News 2 about how things are going so far.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories