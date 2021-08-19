Newsmaker: Volunteer State Community College has new president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Volunteer State Community College is getting a new president.

Doctor Orinthia Montague comes to Vol State from a school in New York, and she joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11.

“Initially my main goal is to get to know all members of the campus community, as well as all of our external stakeholders and supporters, especially within a short period in time…just take a look at what our workforce needs and our transfer needs are in our surrounding areas,” Dr. Montague said.

