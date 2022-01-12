NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re getting into tax season and if you’re in need of some help filing this year, there’s a resource from the United Way you might want to look into.

Samantha Williams and Sheri Tyler-Kimble joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more information on how it works.

“The Vita free tax prep program is a partnership with the IRS where we provide free tax prep for low to moderate income tax payers. There are three options this year…the three options this year are in person, where you can come and a certified preparer will do your return for free, we have a virtual file Vita where you can very slick take pictures of your documents. A volunteer will call you, prepare your return and we will call you to prepare it. We also have a do it yourself version where actually has no income restrictions, but you can do your return on your own with a help line,” Williams said.

The program completed over 10,000 returns last year and people saved over $2.7 million in fees.

