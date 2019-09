NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions of teens have either used or are currently using vaping devices or e-cigarettes. So far there have been 530 vaping related illnesses detected in the US.

For parents, it’s a matter of knowing what to look for that’s why the Dickson County School district is holding a meeting for you next week.

Pediatric Pulmonologist Doctor John Robertson and principal of William James Middle School, Jan Ford join News 2 to explain more.