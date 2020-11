NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Lifeflight is being nationally recognized for the important work they do caring for patients.

The medical program was recently named the National Air Medical Program of the year.

Air medical transport manager Sheldon Dreaddy joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss all the work that goes into making the team successful, as well as the honor of receiving such an award.