NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re getting closer to Valentine’s Day and some people in Nashville will be marking the occasion by getting married.

Davidson County General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on how you can book a wedding at the courthouse for Valentine’s Day.

“Back in 2020 we were very busy. We served about 16 or 17 couples. This year is a little slower. We got six on the books….there’s lots of appointments left if anyone wants to get married,” Judge Walker said.

Call 615-880-3694 for an appointment. You need to bring a marriage license from the clerk’s office.

To see the full video, click on the video above.