Newsmaker: Vaccines for homebound residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homebound residents in Davidson County can now have the COVID-19 vaccine brought to them.

Rachel Franklin of the Metro Public Health Department joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how this works.

“They can email homebound.vaccination@nashville.gov or they can call our hub at 615-862-7777 and they can help get you scheduled. Folks can make their own appointment or a caretaker can do that. If there are other folks who would like to go to the loved one’s house and get vaccinated themselves, we certainly aren’t limited on how many vaccines we can give in a home,” Franklin said.

