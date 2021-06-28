Newsmaker: Upcoming golf tournament to benefit Mt. Juliet Police Explorers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An upcoming golf tournament will benefit the Mt. Juliet Police Explorers this fall.

Captain Tyler Chandler from Mt. Juliet Police joined News 2 via phone to discuss who the explorers are and how you can get involved.

The program is under sponsorship with the department with the cooperation of the Exploring Division of the Boy Scouts of America.

The program is available for young men and women between 14-19 years-old.

The point of the program is to provide members with a knowledge of operations and procedures of the Mt. Juliet Police Department and other law enforcement agencies as well.

The program provides both background and assistance to students who are interested in a law enforcement career.

