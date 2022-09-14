NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a milestone year for the United Way of Greater Nashville – 100 years!

Chapter President and CEO Brian Hassett joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to take a look at the past 100 years and share their vision for the next 100.

“Our mission has always been about people coming together to make sure the people that need help get the help they need from organizations that care and treat them with dignity and respect,” said Hassett.

To learn more about the organization and its efforts watch the entire interview above.