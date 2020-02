WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new program will be helping seniors in Wilson County get around town better this year. The Senior Ride Program is similar to the one in Nashville. It will help them get to the grocery store, pharmacy, doctors appointments and more. Its being called an Uber for Seniors.

President of Senior Ride Wilson Maggie Lea and Director Susan Shaw join News 2 to talk about it.