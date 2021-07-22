Newsmaker: ‘Tunnel to Towers’ honors fallen heroes

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual charity run will be held in honor of fallen Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol.

“Tunnel to Towers” will happen at 8 a.m. on October 9, Officer Bristol’s birthday, and will be held at Sanders Ferry Park on Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville. The event started as a tribute to New York City firefighter and 9/11 hero Stephen Siller.

It’s purpose is to never forget and honor the sacrifices of America’s first responders and military heroes.

“I know [Spencer] would be right there with us if he were still here today. It’d be something he’d be proud to be part of,” Dan Bristol, Officer Bristol’s father said on News 2 at 11.

To see the full interview and to sign up for the run, click on the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss