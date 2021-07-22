Newsmaker: ‘Tunnel to Towers’ honors fallen heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual charity run will be held in honor of fallen Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol.

“Tunnel to Towers” will happen at 8 a.m. on October 9, Officer Bristol’s birthday, and will be held at Sanders Ferry Park on Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville. The event started as a tribute to New York City firefighter and 9/11 hero Stephen Siller.

It’s purpose is to never forget and honor the sacrifices of America’s first responders and military heroes.

“I know [Spencer] would be right there with us if he were still here today. It’d be something he’d be proud to be part of,” Dan Bristol, Officer Bristol’s father said on News 2 at 11.

