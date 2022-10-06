NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tunnel to Towers helps donate mortgage-free homes to gold star families and families of fallen first responders.

Next weekend, the organization will be hosting a 5k and all proceeds go toward the Tunnel to Towers foundation. The 5k will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville beginning at 8 a.m. Click here to register.

Dan Bristol joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on this year’s event. To see the full interview, click on the video above.