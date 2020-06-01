Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
coronavirus

Newsmaker: TSU plans for Fall semester amid COVID-19

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students at Tennessee State University may be trading the computer for the classroom this fall.

Right now, TSU plans to go back to on-campus teaching in August. A number of other safety measures like enhanced cleaning and suspending travel both in the United States and internationally will be implemented.

TSU President Glenda Glover spoke with News 2 about their plans for the upcoming fall semester.

Glover said they are looking at a creating smaller class sizes, larger classrooms and different arrangements.

Glover told News 2 that the Avon Williams Campus will be impacted as well. She said they’re doing a lot of educational campaigns and trying to implement the most efficient safety measures to protect their students.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories