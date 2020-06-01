Newsmaker: TSU plans for Fall semester amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students at Tennessee State University may be trading the computer for the classroom this fall.

Right now, TSU plans to go back to on-campus teaching in August. A number of other safety measures like enhanced cleaning and suspending travel both in the United States and internationally will be implemented.

TSU President Glenda Glover spoke with News 2 about their plans for the upcoming fall semester.

Glover said they are looking at a creating smaller class sizes, larger classrooms and different arrangements.

Glover told News 2 that the Avon Williams Campus will be impacted as well. She said they’re doing a lot of educational campaigns and trying to implement the most efficient safety measures to protect their students.

