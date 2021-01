NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say they’re in need of additional troopers.

Colonel Matt Perry with THP joined News 2 via phone to discuss the needs of his team.

Perry said they are in need of troopers right now. He said interest in law enforcement is struggling so they are doing everything they can to hire the best and brightest candidates.

THP is currently in the hiring process and will be until February 2nd.

