NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students can get the chance to earn a scholarship by reading over the summer. Sky Arnold with Tennesseans for Student Success joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how students can participate.

Four students in Tennessee will get the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship as a part of this year’s Tristar Reads Contest. Arnold says the contest is a fun way to encourage students to read in the summer.

“The winners will include an elementary student, middle school student, high school student, and one overall winner who reads the most,” said Arnold, “We’re asking participants to simply keep a reading log of the books that they’re reading by keeping track of the date that they read, the book they read and the total number of minutes they spent reading each day.”

Arnold says it’s vital for kids to continue reading throughout the summer to prevent ‘summer slide’ when the academic school year is out of session.

“At the end of the day we’re trying to encourage students to read through the summer for a reason because each summer many children experience ‘summer slide’ where they lose some of the educational gains they made during the school year,” said Arnold, “Those summer learning losses can be cumulative, so the good news is that by just reading 20 minutes a day, studies have shown it’s a great way to stop the summer slide.”

The Tristar Reads contest will run from May 31 to August 8.

To register for the contest, click here.