NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– It’s a Thanksgiving Tradition that has become a staple in Nashville over the last 14 years…Tracy Lawrence’s ‘Mission Possible Turkey Fry & Concert.’

Lawrence started the event in 2006.

The country singer has helped raise more than $500,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission and provide 84,000 meals.

You can help by coming downtown Tuesday morning.