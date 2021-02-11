Newsmaker: TPAC celebrates 40th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, TPAC will be holding a free virtual celebration.

Tracey Kane, Chair of the TPAC Board of Directors, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone Thursday to discuss the importance of being able to celebrate TPAC during a time where live performances have taken a back seat.

“It’s probably not the celebration we would have imagined a year ago, but there is a tremendous amount of opportunity being able to offer it for free, virtually to people across the state,” Kane said.

