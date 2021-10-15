Newsmaker: Touching tribute to fallen heroes makes stop in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officer Glenn Alred of the Millersville Police Department and Chris White joins Nikelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss a touching tribute dedicated to fallen heroes that will make a stop in Madison early next week.

“End of Watch, Ride to Remember” will make a stop in Madison Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Home Depot parking lot located at 1580 Gallatin Pike North.

The parking lot will be filled with trailers whose surface has the faces of brave servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Chris White, a community partner of the event said the travel trailers act as a memorial to fallen officers and even travels as far as Washington D.C.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and celebrate the life of the officers while they were here on this Earth and celebrate the real heroes of this community,” said White.

A heartbreaking statistic displaying all the fall officers the nation has lost just this year can be found on the organization’s website.