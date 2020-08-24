Touch-less security screening system now at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is now touch-less screening technology available at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

This technology is all a part of the new upgraded system at BNA, replacing the need to use the traditional ID documents ahead of travel.

The President and CEO of Metro Nashville Airport, Dough Kreulen, joined News 2 to discuss how the system works.

“It’s at our north security checkpoint, it uses bio-metrics to get you through security a little bit faster. You can apply right here at the airport, there are four kiosks to fill out your data, and then there are four more at the front of the checkpoint. It is $179 dollars a year, but it should make things a lot smoother for you.”

Kreulen said it takes less than five minutes, and a traveler could complete the process prior to their flight.

The new technology will be able to scan your eyes, and people will not have to touch anything, something Kreulen said will provide ease of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

