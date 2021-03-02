Newsmaker: Tornado remembrance ceremony will be open to the public in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week marks one year since a series of tornadoes caused devastation in Middle Tennessee.

Now, leaders in Mt. Juliet are holding a remembrance ceremony to reflect on the impact the tornado had on the community.

Amy Breedlove of MJ 4 Hope joined News 2 via phone to discuss the ceremony.

There will be a candlelight vigil to remember the families and loved ones who were lost during the tornado.

The event is open to everyone and will be live streamed on the city Facebook pages.

The ceremony is Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m. at the Town Center Clock Tower in Mt. Juliet.