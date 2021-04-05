Newsmaker: Top Gun Night Run in Smyrna will honor fallen hero

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual race in Smyrna is back this year. Mary Esther Reed, Mayor of Smyrna, joined News 2 via phone to discuss the Top Gun Night Run.

The event is a run which takes place at night. The mayor said the proceeds will go toward the upkeep for the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial.

The event will be a 6K, because Captain Jeff Kuss’ number was 6.

The mayor said you don’t have to be a professional runner to participate. You can walk and just enjoy some time with family.

The event is happening on Friday, November 5 at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna.

There is a $50 entry fee, and it is limited to 650 participants.

