Newsmaker: ‘Top Gun Night Run’ honors fallen Blue Angels’ pilot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The “Top Gun Night Run” is right around the corner and Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed joins Nickelle Smith in News 2 studio discussing the event that has significant meaning to the town.

The second annual “Top Gun Night Run” 6k will take place November 5 at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna at 7 p.m. raising money for a special memorial.

“The event raises proceeds for our Jeff Kuss memorial which you know how important the Jeff Kauss memorial is to the town of Smyrna,” said Mayor Reed.

Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was a pilot with the Blue Angels’ when his jet crashed while practicing for the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna.

The town set up a memorial for Kauss at Smyrna’s Lee Victory Park which displays a replica of Kuss’ jet. The event will be held to maintain upkeep of the memorial.

“Upkeep of the memorial is quite expensive, so we wanted to come up with a way to celebrate Jeff and celebrate the military,” said Mayor Reed.

The event is open for runners of any ability level, all ages, and onlookers are also invited to cheer on the runners.

To register for the 6K, click here.