Newsmaker: Tootsie’s Birthday Bash Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A free block party underway on Lower Broadway as Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge celebrates its 60th birthday. Rain or shine the party will go on barring inclement weather.

Music kicked off at noon Tuesday with some new faces on Broadway. Then at 5:00p.m. the main act starts including Mitch Rossell.

Rossell played for Tootsie’s before getting a record deal, and he wrote “Ask me how I know” for Garth Brooks among other songs.

Other performers include, Montgomery Gentry, Jelly Roll, Cold Ford, Chase Rice, Jon Pardi, Randy Houser and a SURPRISE guest.

Don’t let the rain stop you from coming. Bring a poncho and raincoat, but you’re asked to leave the umbrella at home so you don’t obstruct someone else’s view of the show.

Broadway will be closed between 4th avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday for Tootsie’s Birthday Bash.