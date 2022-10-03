NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is celebrating 62 years on Broadway this week! Tootsie’s Media Director Jeff Eslick joins Mark Kelly in the News 2 studio with more about how they plan to celebrate.

Eslick says to celebrate, Tootsie’s is throwing a birthday party and you’re invited! The event will be set on the outdoor Broadway stage featuring local artists from Nashville.

“We going to close off Broadway between 4th and John Lewis Way,” said Eslick, “We’re going to put a stage out there and music will start at noon with the Tootsie’s artists, and at 5 p.m. our main lineup starts which is artists that have played it before and new names.”

The celebrations will begin at noon on October 4. No ticket is needed to attend.

To learn more about the event and the history of Tootsie’s watch the entire interview above.