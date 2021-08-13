Newsmaker: Tomato Art Fest returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual tradition returns to East Nashville this weekend.

The Tomato Art Fest will be held Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilman Brett Withers joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what this year’s festival includes.

“There is a sandwich competition for tomato sandwiches; of course the Bloody Mary returns. And one thing that’s different this year is they have a commemorative pin that we’re hoping will become a new tradition,” Withers said. “The pin, I would describe it as being like an astronaut with a boom box for those of us who remember the 80s, before you had an iPhone that had all your music on it, but that’s the commemorative pin this year and I think they’ll have that every year going forward.”

Withers also took time to address the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nashville.

“The festival isn’t necessarily requiring masks but strongly encouraging them….one thing that certainly helps with this event is that it’s primarily outdoors,” Withers said.

