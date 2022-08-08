NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tomato Art Fest is back this weekend for its 19th year at Five Points in East Nashville.

“You can expect all the whacky fun you normally would,” said Jack Davis, Good Neighbors Festival Founder.

Davis said the event is expected to draw around 55 to 60 thousand people.

“It’s a big economic driver for that area, that’s still recovering from the tornado in 2020,” said Davis.

Tomato Art Fest kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with a concert line up. Davis said the highlight of the fest is the parade that marches at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“I like to just observe all the costumes options that people come up with throughout the year. It’s always entertaining, and I know people put a lot of time and effort into them,” said Davis.

In addition to the parade and live entertainment on three stages, there will also be 225 vendors.

The event is free to attend and family-friendly.

For more information on the event visit the festival’s website at this link.