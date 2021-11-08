Newsmaker: TNAchieves in need of mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help is needed for thousands of high school students in Tennessee. Director of Mentors for Tennessee Achieves Tyler Ford joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss how the public can help these students as they head off to college.

Students enrolled in the Tennessee Promise program can find a mentor through Tennessee Achieves as they navigate the college process.

Tennessee Promise is a program that provides every high school senior in the state of Tennessee the ability to go to a community or technical college tuition-free.

Ford said a significant need for mentors to help guide these students are needed, especially first-generation students.

“There are about 60,000 students across the state who are applying to Tennessee Promise and now we need 9,000 mentors in total to support those students and help them through the process,” said Ford.

Ford said those considering to be a mentor should know that Tennessee Achieves makes the application as easy as possible.

“We try to make this as easy and straightforward for volunteers as possible. We give them a training handbook and everything they need to know. They just offer the personal support component that we could never replace,” said Ford.

