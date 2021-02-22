Newsmaker: TN Voices provides mental health support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TN Voices is an organization which provides many health services throughout the state of Tennessee.

Will Voss, Chief Operations Officer of TN Voices joined News 2 via phone to discuss the services they have.

Voss said, “We recognize there is a great stigma placed on mental health which causes for an increase in individuals who are not able to reach out for our services. So, our biggest goal is to make sure we are providing that advocacy and that support and providing a voice for those who feel they don’t have one.”

Voss says poverty level impacts mental health status.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Black Americans ages 15-24.”

Voss says it is a sign of strength to recognize if you are not okay, and people need to remember they are not alone.

