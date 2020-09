NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a ride down the horse trails at Percy Warner Park for a good cause.

A group that works with crime victims in Tennessee is raising money to support their very important work.

Verna Wyatt, of Tennessee Voices for Victims, spoke with News 2 about the 6th Annual Trailblazer Fundraising Event taking place on September 26.

To register for the event, click here.