NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday is National Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day.

Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on mental health resources.

“At TN Voices, we have people ready to talk to you on the phone, in our office and help guide you through next steps depending on what’s going on with your child, but if you notice any changes in your child’s behavior, in the way that they interact with their social circles, they way they communicate, or maybe even academically, they have a change in their grades, no motivation, you should ask questions and consider talking to a professional,” Harris said.

