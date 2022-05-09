NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It will be a special time for golfers at the Hermitage Golf Course later this month. TN Voices CEO Rikki Harris joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how they’re raising money for a good cause.

The event will be part of TN Voices’ second annual Charity Golf Classic which aims to raise money for mental health support services in Tennessee.

“All the data that we see is showing us that people are experiencing more mental health concerns since the pandemic than ever before,” said Harris, “We know that accessing those services is key to getting the help they need so our hope is to raise funds to have more services available to meet the needs of our community.”

Harris says the event is an opportunity to have a fun time while still giving back to the community for a good cause.

“This is definitely not a pro tournament by any means, but we welcome all levels of players, and we had some pretty good players last year, but we want you to come out and have fun no matter what level golfer you are,” said Harris.

TN Voices Charity Golf Classic will be held on May 17 at The Hermitage Presidents Reserve Golf Course. To register for the event, click here.