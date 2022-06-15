NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Competition at the Special USA Games in Orlando was fierce, but no match for Team Tennessee! Justin Bradford joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the incredible event.

Team Tennessee did a phenomenal job down in Orlando winning 32 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 21 bronze medals to bring all back home to the Volunteer State.

“They represented the state of Tennessee extremely well in so many different sports,” said Bradford, “It was an incredible experience that was put on down there and our athletes competed so hard and did extremely well.”

Bradford mentions that the Special Olympics is not just about sports but also ensures that the athletes are living as healthy as possible with the high-quality health screens that are provided.

“One of the health screens that occurred over the weekend was called “healthy hearing” where athletes go through a screening process to get their hearing checked,” said Bradford, “We had one swimmer, her name is Brittini Eldridge, from East Tennessee get her hearing aids for the first time and she explained after ‘I can hear bugs and birds for the first time, I never knew what they sounded like before’ and the very next day she went out and won the gold medal in the 25 yard backstroke.”

