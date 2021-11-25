Newsmaker: Tips for battling seasonal depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the holiday season inches closer, this time of year can be emotionally challenging for some people.

Nathan Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations with Volunteer Behavioral Health care system, joined News 2 at 11 to discuss how to manage seasonal depression.

“Number one, pace yourself with holiday obligations. If you know you can’t be at all of them, pick the ones you can be and don’t strain yourself and stress yourself out over things you can’t help. Also as far as spending money, make a budget and stick to that budget,” Miller said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.