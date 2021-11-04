Newsmaker: Time to test your smoke alarms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, which means it’s also that time of year when folks are encouraged to check their smoke alarms.

Sherri McKinney with the American Red Cross said any time clocks change is also a time to check smoke alarms to make sure they’re working correctly.

“Since January of 2021 we have responded to more than 1,900 home fires. It’s our number one disaster response across the state and quite frankly, the country,” said McKinney.

To help keep you and your family safe, McKinney said one smoke alarm should be installed in each sleeping area and outside of each sleeping area. She continued they should be tested at least twice a year, and any smoke alarm more than a decade old should be replaced. Additionally, McKinney encourages families to create a fire escape plan and learn to ‘Stop, Drop, and Roll’ in case someone catches on fire.

The American Red Cross offers free smoke alarms and installation to anyone who asks for it. You can learn more about that and more fire safety tips by clicking on this link.