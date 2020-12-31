NEWSMAKER: THP prepares for New Year’s Eve patrols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in full force as Middle Tennessee welcomes in the New Year.

Lt. Bill Miller joins News 2 to talk about what troopers will be looking for this holiday season.

The New Year’s Eve holiday patrol will begin Wednesday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m. and will end Sunday, January 3, at 11:59 p.m.

State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we end 2020.