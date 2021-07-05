Newsmaker: The Tennessee Honey Festival returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Honey Festival is returning this year.

It’s an annual event for beekeepers and those who love honey to come together. This year, it will be held at First Horizon Park. Erica Brister, President & CEO of U.S. Pest Protection, joined News 2 via phone to discuss it.

The event is scheduled for October 3, 2021. It will begin at 7 a.m. and was founded in 2017.

Every year, more than 10,000 people attend the event with more than 100 vendors. This year, there will be musical performances by Mo Pitney, The Dryes and Morgan Alexander.

You can donate to The Tennessee Honey Festival by clicking here.

To purchase tickets for the event or to learn more about the organization, click here.