NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual pageant for children with special needs is back for its fifth year. Mary Grace Beasley joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on what the Sparkle Pageant includes.

Beasley has participated in pageants and says the idea for the Sparkle Pageant came about after a peer experience in high school.

“I was a peer mentor in high school for a girl in my school named Isabella,” said Beasley, “She loved all things girly like me I had competed in a pageant, and I thought ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could have a pageant for girls like Isabella.”

All the proceeds made at the pageant go to the Hands in Hand program. Beasley said the funds are used to support students in special education classes.

“The Hands in Hand program is a special education classroom at Pope Prep (Pope John Paul II Preparatory School) high school and middle school and it’s a special education classroom that really promotes inclusion, so all of the students are going to classes side by side with other students in the school,” said Beasley.

The Sparkle Pageant will take place on April 30 at 1 p.m. Applications to participate in the Sparkle Pageant can be found here.

To learn more about the Sparkle Pageant watch the entire interview above.