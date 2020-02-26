Newsmaker: The Sound Exchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Mike Huppe is the President and CEO of Sound Exchange. He joined News 2 to discuss how he is helping artists.

Mike Huppe is helping artists across the spectrum get the recognition they’ve worked their whole lives for, by fighting to increase royalties collections and he’s not done yet.

He discusses what brings him to the Music City and how the organization makes a change within the music industry. He made a visit to Belmont University’s School of Music to speak about issues in the industry and how they can effectively make a difference. Streaming is one way that creators are able to help their platform, it allows them to see the data directly from consumers and to see how much revenue is earned through that medium as well.

Sound Exchange helps artists and creatives worldwide to know the ins and outs of the business to be paid fairly. Although the industry continues to grow and CD’s have been taken over by streaming, the artists remain vital in the process and should be paid as such.