NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One organization is looking to raise money all month long for children who are experiencing homelessness. Vice President of Soles4Souls Tiffany Turner joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on their mission.

Soles4Souls is a global nonprofit based in Nashville that aims to reduce the number of youths experiencing homelessness nationwide. Turner says the number of kids experiencing homelessness in the United States has reached an alarming amount which prompted the nonprofit to do something about it.

“Right now, in the United States there is an estimated 1.5 million children who are experiencing homelessness,” said Turner, “When we found out more about this number, we really wanted to get behind how we can help these particular students in a special way and through distributing shoes we can do that.”

Soles4Souls will host its second annual virtual Race 4EveryKid fundraising event this month to join in the fight of preventing youth homelessness.

“It is a virtual race that lasts the entire month of May and you can run, walk, fight and signup online as an individual or a team,” said Turner, “Last year, we were able to raise over $100,000 and our goal this year is $250,000 with all proceeds going to help make sure we get shoes out to students who are experiencing homelessness in the United States.”

To learn more about Race 4EveryKid or to register for the virtual race online, click here.