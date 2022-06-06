The Quest Center ensures all children living in Dickson County had equal access to quality, affordable, structured after-school programs.

Jim Lutz, the founder and executive director of the Quest Center, said the nonprofit is based on music education and youth development. Its goal is that rural children have access to similar programs in metropolitan areas. Click here to learn more.

Its missing is to help build and strengthen community through music, making year-round music programs unconditionally available to all students grade 4-12 – including individuals with special needs – regardless of financial resources, abilities or other factors.

