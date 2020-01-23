Newsmaker: The price of growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is growing at a rapid pace and this expansion does not come without a price.

Vice Mayor of Nashville Jim Shulman discusses with News 2 just how much Music City has grown throughout the years, from the streets, buildings, homes, and traffic from roadblock construction.

Shulman speaks about how the influx of growth causes concerns for many residents as more people are continuing to be pushed outside of the city and the debt we’ve accrued from it.

The council is ready to make decisions that will help Nashville advance in the right direction as it continues to grow.