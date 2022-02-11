NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, February 11, the Nashville Ballet will be starting their next round of performances in a very special location.

Katie Vasilopoulos joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on why it’s so exciting for dancers to be able to perform in their own home studio.

“We’re just so trilled to be able to open the doors back to our community again. We made a big return at TPAC in December and we couldn’t be more excited to have everyone back in our home base where we practice every day,” Vasilopoulos said.

“Attitude” is being shown Friday through Sunday, February 20 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, Studio A. For tickets, email tickets@nashvilleballet.com or call 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

For more information, visit nashvilleballet.com.

