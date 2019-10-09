Newsmaker: The Good Guys Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sargeant Henry Particelli discussed with News 2 with mission of the Good Guys Foundation and their positive on communities across the country.

The Good Guys Foundation’s mission is:

To serve those that serve our community with pride by supporting the families of fallen Law Enforcement Officers whose end of watch occurred in the line of duty and assist Officers that suffer debilitating, career-ending injuries.

To learn more about the Good Guys Foundation visit the website.