Newsmaker: ‘The Flying Buffalos’ hope to improve mental health through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a difficult year for everyone. Now, a Nashville band is using their music to send a message of hope within the community.

Barry Stone, lead singer for ‘The Flying Buffalos’, joined News 2 to discuss their efforts via phone.

Stone said they just released a new single this last Friday. The group met on lower Broadway and started producing music.

The band is now touring throughout the country. Their new song provides a message of hope and something to look forward to. They hope it inspires light in a time of darkness.

