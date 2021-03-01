Newsmaker: THDA offers help with COVID-19 Rent Relief Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help is on the way for people who need assistance paying their rent due to COVID-19.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is helping people get federal money to help pay their rent.

Ralph M. Perrey, THDA Executive Director joined News 2 via phone to discuss it.

The THDA’s Rent Relief Call Center is now live via phone and online. It is available for anyone who has questions regarding the program.

The number is 844-500-1112 and the center’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency may be reached at 615-815-2200 or at www.thda.org.