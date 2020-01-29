Newsmaker: Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are just a few more months until the Nashville Sounds are back in action but you can catch some players Wednesday night.

The Sounds will hold a Texas Ranger Winter Caravan with two who made their big league debut with the Texas Rangers, who also own the Sounds last season. They are Brett Martin and Nick Solak. Fans will be able to meet new manager and former cub Darwin Barney and it’s all free!

Former Cub and New manager, Darwin Barney and General manager of the Nashville Sound Adam Nuse discuss with News 2 the excitement behind the event. Both are looking forward to the new season and how strong the team and organization is.