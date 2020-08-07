Newsmaker: Tennessee State University prepares for new school year

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University students will return to class in less than two weeks.

Students who choose to continue all-online classes after the first two weeks are eligible for a tuition discount. Despite the school opening for classes, does that mean football will be played as well?

TSU president Doctor Glenda Glover joined News 2 on the phone to talk about what’s to come wih the start of the school year nearing.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories