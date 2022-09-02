NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Recovery Foundation Golf Classic is still accepting team sign-ups and sponsors.

It’s an inaugural tournament that will benefit the Tennessee Recovery Foundation.

“The foundation is a non-residential treatment program that is set up to provide resources, whether that be treatment or financial things like that for people who are seeking in recovery from their substance abuse disorders,” said Will Griffith, Davidson County Assistant District Attorney.

The foundation supports the Tennessee Center for Change which partners with the Davidson County General Sessions Court.

“It has such an impact on the community,” said “You can say it’s easy if you just want to to incarcerate someone, put them away, and forget about them, but that’s not really going to fix the problem.

He continued, “It really has a large impact on the community in a sense that you’re working to get these people clean and sober and healthy; that way they can get out and maybe repair the relationships they have with family and friends.”

“From a financial standpoint it’s much cheaper to get someone clean and sober than just lock them up,” he added.

The golf tournament is happening September 23rd at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course in Nashville.

For more information on the tournament click on this link.