Newsmaker: Tennessee ‘hot spot’ for human trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Human trafficking is a large and growing problem in communities across Middle Tennessee.

News 2 spoke with Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Butler on the phone. She deals with these cases almost on a daily basis.

“I think a lot of people may associate crimes like this with big cities like New York or LA. The truth is, Tennessee is kind of a hot spot for this,” Butler said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a child is bought or sold for sex every two minutes in the United States.

Butler explained why this area of the country is a target for this kind of crime, “We are kind of in the middle of the country. We have a lot of interstates that run through here. And, Nashville has a large hotel, motel industry.”

She added that the large tourism industry is also an attraction for human traffickers.

Teenagers are some of the most vulnerable targets for predators. Butler had this advice for parents, “The biggest thing that I would tell parents to do, is to monitor your kids activities on the internet.”

“I’m not talking about dating sites. I’m talking about Instagram and video games,” she added.

Watch the full interview in the Newsmaker video above.

All tips made to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline are confidential.

Specially-trained professionals are available 24/7 to take reports of potential trafficking.

The hotline number is 1-855-558-6484 or, you can make a report online.