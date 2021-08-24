Newsmaker: Tennessee Emergency Response Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Resources are available for victims of flooding in Humphreys County. Amy Fair, VP of Donor Services of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, joined News 2 via phone to discuss this time of need.

Fair says they’ve been receiving many calls of folks asking how they can help flooding victims.

Fair told News 2 donations for this disaster go to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Fair says they’ve raised about $300,000 in donations so far.

If you’d like to donate, just head to cfmt.org or mail a check to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee P.O. Box 440225 in Nashville, TN 37244.